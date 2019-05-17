Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rising alternative pop band Nightly released their new music video for "Twenty Something." Digital Journal has the scoop. The pristine vocals on "Twenty Something" are crisp and sultry; moreover, there is neat reverb on the chorus. They are able to lure their listeners in from the opening verse. It is evident that Nightly has an old soul and their music is reminiscent of such '90s alternative rocks acts as Matchbox Twenty and the Goo Goo Dolls, and that ought to be taken as a compliment. It encompasses elements of pop, rock, alternative, and adult contemporary music. "Twenty Something" is available on To learn more about Nightly and their music, check out their Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Nightly's "Twenty Something" was originally released in the middle of March of 2019, while they were out on the road touring. Lead singer Jonathan Capeci went on to film this music video while they were in Nashville, Tennessee. Nolan Knight served as their director.The pristine vocals on "Twenty Something" are crisp and sultry; moreover, there is neat reverb on the chorus. They are able to lure their listeners in from the opening verse. It is evident that Nightly has an old soul and their music is reminiscent of such '90s alternative rocks acts as Matchbox Twenty and the Goo Goo Dolls, and that ought to be taken as a compliment. It encompasses elements of pop, rock, alternative, and adult contemporary music."Twenty Something" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify . It is a substantial indication that Interscope Records recognizes true, natural talent. Their new music video for "Twenty Something" garners an A rating.To learn more about Nightly and their music, check out their official website and their Facebook page : Digital Journal reviewed Nightly's The Sound of Your Voice EP. More about Nightly, Music, Video, twenty something Nightly Music Video twenty something