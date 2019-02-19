Email
article imageReview: Nightly charms on refreshing 'The Sound of Your Voice' EP Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     33 mins ago in Music
New York - Alternative pop duo Nightly has released their latest six-track EP, "The Sound of Your Voice," via their record label Interscope Records.
This alternative pop band is made up of cousins Jonathan Capeci and Joey Beretta. Their EP opens with the mid-tempo and haunting "Phantom," and it is followed by the nonchalant and vivacious "Miss You Like Hell," as well as the catchy "Holding On," whose lyrics are pure poetry.
"Who Am I to You" has a neat groove to it. Their EP closes with "S.T.A.Y." and they showcase their soft side on the soothing acoustic ballad "Younger," where they leave their fans yearning for more. "Younger" especially ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity.
On March 27, Nightly will be performing at The Mercury Lounge in New York City, where fans and listeners can expect to hear new music from their EP.
The Sound of Your Voice EP is available on iTunes, and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Nightly exudes a great deal of charm and charisma on this diverse EP. It is impressive from a lyrical and melodic standpoint, and it is worth more than just a passing glance. This musical duo is going places. The Sound of Your Voice EP earns two giant thumbs up.
To learn more about alternative pop duo Nightly and their music, check out their official website and their Facebook page.
