Review: New Jersey couple celebrates 25th anniversary with polka music

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     10 mins ago in Music
Moonachie - New Jersey couple Jean Marie and Hank Marzuchowski celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on Friday, August 28, in Moonachie, New Jersey.
COVID-19 did not stop this New Jersey couple for being festive (precautionary measures were taken). This journalist was privileged to be a part of their social distanced anniversary celebration, which was held outdoors at The Graycliff. An intimate group of friends and family members joined them for this silver anniversary milestone occasion.
The couple slow danced to their first dance tune (from their actual wedding day), which was "All My Life," sung by Linda Ronstadt and Aaron Neville. Being huge fans of country music, songs by such '90s country artists as Pam Tillis ("Blue Rose Is") and Vince Gill ("Look At Us") played in the background.
Jean Marie playing polka music at her 25th wedding anniversary celebration

Following an elaborate buffett dinner, the couple performed three songs for their family members and friends. They kicked off their heart-warming set with "Concertina Polka," with Jean Marie on the accordion and Hank on the drums. It was followed by the uplifting "Wanda's Polka" and they closed with the catchy "Never Ending Love Polka," where everybody was singing along with them.
Jean Marie singing and Hank on the drums at 25th wedding anniversary celebration

Congratulations are in order once again for Jean Marie and Hank on their 25th (silver) wedding anniversary celebration. Here's to the next 25 years for the lucky New Jersey couple.
New Jersey couple celebrates 25th wedding anniversary

