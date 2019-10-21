Special By By Markos Papadatos 31 mins ago in Music On October 16, Southern California musical duo NEFFEX released their brand new EP "Q203" via 12 Tone Music, where they showcase their distinct, beautiful sound. After the infectious "Primal," it closes with the refreshing "Want Me," where they leave their listeners yearning for more music. This EP encompasses elements of pop, rock, alternative, adult contemporary, hip hop, and even electro-pop music. In this collection, the duo pays tribute to their apartment, where they made the 100 songs in 100 weeks, as well as the music that the fans know them for and love them for. NEFFEX wanted to ensure that this album was a summation of their whole catalog from a genre standpoint, and they wanted to give the fans the best music possible. It is safe to say that they accomplished that goal. Q203 by NEFFEX is available on To learn more about musical duo NEFFEX and their new music, check out their NEFFEX is comprised of Cameron Wales and Brandon Horth. Their latest EP was written, produced and mixed entirely by the duo themselves. It opens with the youthful and nonchalant "When I Was Young," and it is followed by the mid-tempo, edgy and unapologetic "Without You." They slow down the pace with the groovy "It's My Life."After the infectious "Primal," it closes with the refreshing "Want Me," where they leave their listeners yearning for more music. This EP encompasses elements of pop, rock, alternative, adult contemporary, hip hop, and even electro-pop music.In this collection, the duo pays tribute to their apartment, where they made the 100 songs in 100 weeks, as well as the music that the fans know them for and love them for. NEFFEX wanted to ensure that this album was a summation of their whole catalog from a genre standpoint, and they wanted to give the fans the best music possible. It is safe to say that they accomplished that goal.Q203 by NEFFEX is available on Apple Music Amazon Music , and on Spotify . It is an eclectic musical effort and it garners two thumbs up. Well done.To learn more about musical duo NEFFEX and their new music, check out their official Facebook page More about NEFFEX, Q203, Ep, Duo, Southern california NEFFEX Q203 Ep Duo Southern california