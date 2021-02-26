Email
article imageReview: NEEDSHES release refreshing new single 'Road of Freedom' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     34 mins ago in Music
On Februray 26, the alternative rock group NEEDSHES will release their vivacious new single "Road of Freedom." Digital Journal has the scoop.
It is heartfelt, mid-tempo, progressive, and impassioned, coupled with a driving flow and neat instrumental influenced by Brandon Flowers of The Killer; moreover, it has a Coldplay vibe to it, which should be taken as a compliment.
The tune is uplifting and it is based on the story of escape from unfortunate circumstances. It is exactly what the world needs during these trying times and it helps provide an escape for fans and listeners. The song stands out sonically and lyrically. "Road of Freedom" garners two thumbs up. Well done.
To learn more about NEEDSHES and their new single "Road of Freedom," check out their official website and their Facebook page.
