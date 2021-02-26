It is heartfelt, mid-tempo, progressive, and impassioned, coupled with a driving flow and neat instrumental influenced by Brandon Flowers of The Killer; moreover, it has a Coldplay vibe to it, which should be taken as a compliment.
The tune is uplifting and it is based on the story of escape from unfortunate circumstances. It is exactly what the world needs during these trying times and it helps provide an escape for fans and listeners. The song stands out sonically and lyrically. "Road of Freedom" garners two thumbs up. Well done.
