The song has a retro, throwback vibe to it; moreover, it is a doo-wop ode that a caveman sings to his beloved. It is similar to the tradition of Patsy Cline, The Penguins, Little Anthony, and Righteous Brothers
. The band will be able to take their fans and listeners back to the late '60s.
Frontman Otabek Salamov acknowledged that today it is quite complicated when one tries to build relationships with another person.
"Background, culture, profession comes into play. A caveman has fewer things to synchronize. I chose this angle of telling the love story because it seems more romantic," he said.
With this tune, NEEDSHES sheds light and fun during these trying times that the world is going through. The band enjoys experimenting with new musical styles, and "Beautiful" is nostalgic and catchy.
