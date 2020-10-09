Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music The band NEEDSHES released their new single "Beautiful" on October 2, which is indeed a musical beauty. Digital Journal has the scoop. Frontman Otabek Salamov acknowledged that today it is quite complicated when one tries to build relationships with another person. "Background, culture, profession comes into play. A caveman has fewer things to synchronize. I chose this angle of telling the love story because it seems more romantic," he said. With this tune, NEEDSHES sheds light and fun during these trying times that the world is going through. The band enjoys experimenting with new musical styles, and "Beautiful" is nostalgic and catchy. "Beautiful" by NEEDSHES is available on To learn more about The song has a retro, throwback vibe to it; moreover, it is a doo-wop ode that a caveman sings to his beloved. It is similar to the tradition of Patsy Cline, The Penguins, Little Anthony, and Righteous Brothers . The band will be able to take their fans and listeners back to the late '60s.Frontman Otabek Salamov acknowledged that today it is quite complicated when one tries to build relationships with another person."Background, culture, profession comes into play. A caveman has fewer things to synchronize. I chose this angle of telling the love story because it seems more romantic," he said.With this tune, NEEDSHES sheds light and fun during these trying times that the world is going through. The band enjoys experimenting with new musical styles, and "Beautiful" is nostalgic and catchy."Beautiful" by NEEDSHES is available on Spotify and on Apple Music . It garners two thumbs up.To learn more about NEEDSHES and their new music, visit their official homepage and their Facebook page More about Needshes, Beautiful, doowop, Single Needshes Beautiful doowop Single