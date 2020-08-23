On August 20, Ned and Olivia performed "Lead Me Back to You" at the 2020 Nurses Ball on ABC's "General Hospital." Digital Journal has the recap.
Ned (played by Emmy nominee Wally Kurth) accompanied himself on acoustic guitar, and his rich, resonant vocals blended well with Olivia's (Lisa LoCicero) crystalline voice. It was filled with raw emotions, and it was a controlled, delicate vocal performance.
The song "Lead Me Back to You" was written by Laura Alt and Adonis Tsilimparis. Ned and Olivia's musical performance at the 2020 Nurses Ball garnered two thumbs up.
The 2020 Nurses Ball at General Hospital was hosted by Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring), and this year's event helps the frontline workers, as well as AIDs and HIV research.
