The album opens with "In the Ghetto," and it is followed by the haunting, piano-driven ballad "Love Is a Losing Game" and "Sa Jeunesse," the latter of which she sings in French.
The title cut "Forever Young" is breathtakingly beautiful, featuring her ethereal voice. "Lili Marlène" is yet another polished ballad, and her take on Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" is simply divine. "Lonely Street" has a stirring vibe to it, and "Lei Pikake" allows her controlled, atmospheric voice to shine. Mouskouri
displays a great deal of emotion on "Dis Quand Reviendras-Tu?" and her version of The Beatles' "Hey Jude" is equally noteworthy.
One of the highlight vocals of the album is her marvelous rendition of Bryan Adams' "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You."
After the sultry "Jamaica Farewell," her CD closes with the melodically-stunning "Salma Ya Salama," and on haunting note with the ballad "Wallflower."
The Verdict
Overall, Nana Mouskouri
proves that she is like wine fine on her latest collection Forever Young
. Mouskouri only gets better with age and experience. Her voice is timeless and captivating, and her music will certainly stand the test of time. Her Forever Young
album garners an A rating.
