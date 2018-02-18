Special By By Markos Papadatos 14 hours ago in Music Veteran global music star Nana Mouskouri has released her latest studio album, "Forever Young," in February of 2018, which features covers of songs by Bob Dylan and Amy Winehouse, among others. The title cut "Forever Young" is breathtakingly beautiful, featuring her ethereal voice. "Lili Marlène" is yet another polished ballad, and her take on Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" is simply divine. "Lonely Street" has a stirring vibe to it, and "Lei Pikake" allows her controlled, atmospheric voice to shine. One of the highlight vocals of the album is her marvelous rendition of Bryan Adams' "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You." After the sultry "Jamaica Farewell," her CD closes with the melodically-stunning "Salma Ya Salama," and on haunting note with the ballad "Wallflower." Forever Young is available on The Verdict Overall, To learn more about Nana Mouskouri, her new album and touring schedule, check out her The album opens with "In the Ghetto," and it is followed by the haunting, piano-driven ballad "Love Is a Losing Game" and "Sa Jeunesse," the latter of which she sings in French.The title cut "Forever Young" is breathtakingly beautiful, featuring her ethereal voice. "Lili Marlène" is yet another polished ballad, and her take on Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" is simply divine. "Lonely Street" has a stirring vibe to it, and "Lei Pikake" allows her controlled, atmospheric voice to shine. Mouskouri displays a great deal of emotion on "Dis Quand Reviendras-Tu?" and her version of The Beatles' "Hey Jude" is equally noteworthy.One of the highlight vocals of the album is her marvelous rendition of Bryan Adams' "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You."After the sultry "Jamaica Farewell," her CD closes with the melodically-stunning "Salma Ya Salama," and on haunting note with the ballad "Wallflower."Forever Young is available on iTunes Overall, Nana Mouskouri proves that she is like wine fine on her latest collection Forever Young. Mouskouri only gets better with age and experience. Her voice is timeless and captivating, and her music will certainly stand the test of time. Her Forever Young album garners an A rating.To learn more about Nana Mouskouri, her new album and touring schedule, check out her Facebook page More about Nana Mouskouri, Studio, Album, forever young Nana Mouskouri Studio Album forever young