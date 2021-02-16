Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Rock singer-songwriter Myles Kennedy (Alter Bridge) released his new solo single "In Stride," which is upbeat and unapologetic. Digital Journal has the scoop. The music video for "In Stride" was directed by Stefano Bertelli, and it has an eerie, apocalyptic vibe to it. The video for this spitfire lead single opens with Kennedy displaying his slide playing prior to delivering a lyrical message to "take it all in stride," which will certainly resonate well with his fans and listeners. It depicts an animated Myles Kennedy, where he takes on the end of the world in stride. "In Stride" is available on digital service providers by The Verdict Overall, "In Stride" by Myles Kennedy is a resonant vocal performance that showcases his wide vocal range. It stands out lyrically and sonically, and it is relevant in the times that we are living in today. It garners two thumbs up. If this tune is any indication of how his upcoming album is going to sound like, then his fans and listeners are in for a real musical treat. To learn more about The song "In Stride" is a track on his forthcoming solo album, The Ides Of March, which will be released on May 14 on Napalm Records. He collaborated on this album with longtime producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette. This collection is a blend of rock, blues, indie, alternative, and even country music.The music video for "In Stride" was directed by Stefano Bertelli, and it has an eerie, apocalyptic vibe to it. The video for this spitfire lead single opens with Kennedy displaying his slide playing prior to delivering a lyrical message to "take it all in stride," which will certainly resonate well with his fans and listeners. It depicts an animated Myles Kennedy, where he takes on the end of the world in stride."In Stride" is available on digital service providers by clicking here Overall, "In Stride" by Myles Kennedy is a resonant vocal performance that showcases his wide vocal range. It stands out lyrically and sonically, and it is relevant in the times that we are living in today. It garners two thumbs up.If this tune is any indication of how his upcoming album is going to sound like, then his fans and listeners are in for a real musical treat.To learn more about Myles Kennedy and his new solo music, check out his official website and his Facebook page More about myles kennedy, in stride, Single, alter bridge, Solo myles kennedy in stride Single alter bridge Solo