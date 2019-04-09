Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music New York - On April 8, acclaimed English rock group Muse played the "World's Most Famous Arena" Madison Square Garden in New York City, for a great turnout. Frontman Matt Bellamy proves that he only gets better with age and experience. He exuded a great deal of energy and charisma throughout the night. They continued with more songs from their latest studio offering, Simulation Theory, such as "Break It To Me" and the eerie "Propaganda," prior to throwing in their smash hit "Uprising," which was well-received by all. Equally noteworthy were the psychedelic "The Dark Side," "Madness" and "Mercy"; moreover, their acoustic gospel version of "Dig Down" was an added treat thanks to its catchy groove. They closed with the ethereal "Starlight," which is this journalist's all-time favorite Muse tune, where they left their fans wanting to hear more. Fortunately, there was more, and they returned with an encore that included the soaring full version of "Algorithm," which was sheer excellence, and the progressive tune "Knights of Cydonia." The Verdict Overall, This headlining show was a part of their "Simulation Theory World Tour." They opened their set with a condensed yet memorable version of "Algorithm," and it was followed by the upbeat and edgy "Pressure" and "Psycho."Frontman Matt Bellamy proves that he only gets better with age and experience. He exuded a great deal of energy and charisma throughout the night.They continued with more songs from their latest studio offering, Simulation Theory, such as "Break It To Me" and the eerie "Propaganda," prior to throwing in their smash hit "Uprising," which was well-received by all.Equally noteworthy were the psychedelic "The Dark Side," "Madness" and "Mercy"; moreover, their acoustic gospel version of "Dig Down" was an added treat thanks to its catchy groove. They closed with the ethereal "Starlight," which is this journalist's all-time favorite Muse tune, where they left their fans wanting to hear more.Fortunately, there was more, and they returned with an encore that included the soaring full version of "Algorithm," which was sheer excellence, and the progressive tune "Knights of Cydonia."Overall, Muse was able to put on a high-octane and fun show at Madison Square Garden. They had the Big Apple audience in the palm of their hands. It is evident that their latest studio album, Simulation Theory, is a true work of musical art, and the songs fare well live. Muse is worth seeing in concert whenever they play in the area. Their set garnered an A rating. More about Muse, Madison square garden, NYC, Rock Muse Madison square garde... NYC Rock