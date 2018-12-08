Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Uniondale - On December 7, Aussie country star Morgan Evans warmed up the stage for headliner Chris Young at the NYCB Live: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Evans shared the stage with country group Dan + Shay. The Aussie musician's set included his latest single "Day Drunk," as well as "American." Evans interacted well with the Long Island audience, and he delivered his own distinct interpretation of "Hooked," which he co-wrote that became a smash hit for country artist Dylan Scott. He closed with his breakthrough hit, "Kiss Somebody," where everybody was singing along. "Morgan was the perfect choice as the first act for the NASH Holiday Bash. His genuine appreciation to his fans for supporting his music was evident throughout his performance," said Dawn Andrew, country fan and attendee. The Verdict Overall, Morgan Evans was able to delight at Nassau Coliseum, especially since he kicked off the NASH Holiday Bash on a high note, and set the bar high for the acts that followed. It will only be a matter of time before he starts headlining his own arenas. His set was upbeat and fun, and it garnered two thumbs up. For more information on NASH FM 94.7, check out its To learn more about country sensation Morgan Evans, visit his Read More: Morgan Evans chatted with This event was a part of the NASH Holiday Bash presented by the radio station NASH FM 94.7. It benefits Long Island Cares: The Harry Chapin Food Bank.Evans shared the stage with country group Dan + Shay. The Aussie musician's set included his latest single "Day Drunk," as well as "American." Evans interacted well with the Long Island audience, and he delivered his own distinct interpretation of "Hooked," which he co-wrote that became a smash hit for country artist Dylan Scott. He closed with his breakthrough hit, "Kiss Somebody," where everybody was singing along."Morgan was the perfect choice as the first act for the NASH Holiday Bash. His genuine appreciation to his fans for supporting his music was evident throughout his performance," said Dawn Andrew, country fan and attendee.Overall, Morgan Evans was able to delight at Nassau Coliseum, especially since he kicked off the NASH Holiday Bash on a high note, and set the bar high for the acts that followed. It will only be a matter of time before he starts headlining his own arenas. His set was upbeat and fun, and it garnered two thumbs up.For more information on NASH FM 94.7, check out its official website To learn more about country sensation Morgan Evans, visit his website : Morgan Evans chatted with Digital Journal this past July. More about Morgan Evans, NYCB LIVE, Country, Nash, Holiday Morgan Evans NYCB LIVE Country Nash Holiday Bash