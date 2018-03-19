Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Toronto - On March 23, The Moody Blues will release their "Days of Future Passed Live" DVD on Eagle Rock Entertainment, which features their stunning live performance in Toronto. The Moody Blues are backed by a full orchestra, Toronto World Festival Orchestra, and they treated their fans to all of their standards, including "Nights In White Satin," "Tuesday Afternoon (Forever Afternoon)," the opening song "I'm Just A Singer (In A Rock And Roll Band)," and "Isn't Life Strange." Their voices are still resonant as ever, and all three musicians aced gracefully. If their 26-song set was not enough, The Moody Blues returned for a two-song encore, which included "Question" and their signature song "Ride My See-Saw." The best part about The Moody Blues is that next month, they are finally getting their due, with an induction into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. This live DVD is available for pre-order on The Verdict This Days of Future Passed Live DVD features two hours of live music from This show took place at the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts In Toronto, Ontario, where the iconic band, comprised of Justin Hayward, John Lodge, and Graeme Edge, captivated the venue with their rock classics.The Moody Blues are backed by a full orchestra, Toronto World Festival Orchestra, and they treated their fans to all of their standards, including "Nights In White Satin," "Tuesday Afternoon (Forever Afternoon)," the opening song "I'm Just A Singer (In A Rock And Roll Band)," and "Isn't Life Strange." Their voices are still resonant as ever, and all three musicians aced gracefully.If their 26-song set was not enough, The Moody Blues returned for a two-song encore, which included "Question" and their signature song "Ride My See-Saw." The best part about The Moody Blues is that next month, they are finally getting their due, with an induction into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.This live DVD is available for pre-order on iTunes This Days of Future Passed Live DVD features two hours of live music from The Moody Blues at the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts In Toronto. It is evident that their music and classic hits will stand the test of time. This collection is a must for any fans of rock music or The Moody Blues, and it garners five out of five stars. More about The Moody Blues, Toronto World Festival Orchestra, Rock, Hall of fame, Band The Moody Blues Toronto World Festiv... Rock Hall of fame Band DVD