Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Montgomery Gentry performs all of their country hits at Mulcahy's Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     21 mins ago in Music
Wantagh - Montgomery Gentry performed all of their smash country singles at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh on Long Island.
Eddie Montgomery kicked off his set with their Top 10 hit single "Where I Come From," and immediately broke into their Top 5 smash hit "Lonely and Gone." He was greeted with a raucous response from the Long Island audience.
He was able to showcase his soft side with "She Couldn't Change Me," which was pure country as grits. It was followed by their No. 1 single "Something to Be Proud Of," as well as the nonchalant "Hell Yeah," where the crowd was reciting the chorus verbatim.
Equally impressive were their chart-topper "Lucky Man" and "All Night Long," their collaboration with the iconic Charlie Daniels Band.
He also included newer songs in his set such as "Drink Along Song" and "King of the World." After "One in Every Crowd," he closed his set with "My Town," which is this journalist's all-time favorite Montgomery Gentry tune, as well as the catchy "Gone," which was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).
For the encore, Montgomery performed their breakthrough single "Hillbilly Shoes," which was well-received, and he left the Wantagh audience yearning for more country music.
The Verdict
Overall, Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry was entertaining at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh. He gave country fans on Long Island a night of country music to remember. This show was a fitting homage to the late but great Troy Gentry. His live set garnered two thumbs up.
More about Montgomery Gentry, eddie montgomery, mulcahy's, Country
 
Latest News
Top News
Micky Dolenz of The Monkees headed to So Cal Music Hall of Fame Special
International Women's Day highlights gender inequality
Review: 'Lou Grant' star Ed Asner fantastic in 'Blue Bloods' on CBS Special
Op-Ed: The Judds belong in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
Empty streets and paranoia as northern Italy goes into lockdown
Climate change impacts on size and spread of hurricanes
Canada declares COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care home
The Android vulnerability affecting 1 billion devices Special
Hospitality gives way to hostility for migrants to Greece
Trump defiant as White House is rebuked for coronavirus response