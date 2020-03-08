Special By By Markos Papadatos 21 mins ago in Music Wantagh - Montgomery Gentry performed all of their smash country singles at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh on Long Island. He was able to showcase his soft side with "She Couldn't Change Me," which was pure country as grits. It was followed by their No. 1 single "Something to Be Proud Of," as well as the nonchalant "Hell Yeah," where the crowd was reciting the chorus verbatim. Equally impressive were their chart-topper "Lucky Man" and "All Night Long," their collaboration with the iconic Charlie Daniels Band. He also included newer songs in his set such as "Drink Along Song" and "King of the World." After "One in Every Crowd," he closed his set with "My Town," which is this journalist's all-time favorite Montgomery Gentry tune, as well as the catchy "Gone," which was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). For the encore, Montgomery performed their breakthrough single "Hillbilly Shoes," which was well-received, and he left the Wantagh audience yearning for more country music. The Verdict Overall, Eddie Montgomery of Eddie Montgomery kicked off his set with their Top 10 hit single "Where I Come From," and immediately broke into their Top 5 smash hit "Lonely and Gone." He was greeted with a raucous response from the Long Island audience.He was able to showcase his soft side with "She Couldn't Change Me," which was pure country as grits. It was followed by their No. 1 single "Something to Be Proud Of," as well as the nonchalant "Hell Yeah," where the crowd was reciting the chorus verbatim.Equally impressive were their chart-topper "Lucky Man" and "All Night Long," their collaboration with the iconic Charlie Daniels Band.He also included newer songs in his set such as "Drink Along Song" and "King of the World." After "One in Every Crowd," he closed his set with "My Town," which is this journalist's all-time favorite Montgomery Gentry tune, as well as the catchy "Gone," which was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).For the encore, Montgomery performed their breakthrough single "Hillbilly Shoes," which was well-received, and he left the Wantagh audience yearning for more country music.Overall, Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry was entertaining at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh. He gave country fans on Long Island a night of country music to remember. This show was a fitting homage to the late but great Troy Gentry . His live set garnered two thumbs up. More about Montgomery Gentry, eddie montgomery, mulcahy's, Country Montgomery Gentry eddie montgomery mulcahy s Country