Miley Cyrus joins forces with two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks for their "Edge of Midnight" duet. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Particularly impressive about this collaboration is that Nicks sings vocals on the chorus of Cyrus "Midnight Sky," and Cyrus returns the favor by belting out several lines from the rock classic "Edge of Seventeen." This works out quite well, there is a neat balance, and Cyrus is able to introduce Nicks' music to a younger generation of music listeners and fans, and vice versa.

This song is the "Midnight Sky" remix of the mashup of Stevie Nicks' "Edge of Seventeen" and Cyrus' "Midnight Sky." It is a track on Miley Cyrus' forthcoming seventh studio album Plastic Hearts, which will be released on November 27 via RCA Records, which is available for pre-order by clicking here

"Edge of Midnight" by Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks is available on all digital service providers by clicking here

Overall, "Edge of Midnight" is a refreshing and soaring collaboration by two global music powerhouses with a retro vibe to it. A must for fans of pop-rock music, as well as fans of Miley Cyrus and Stevie Nicks respectively. The "Midnight Sky" remix of "Edge of Midnight" garners two thumbs up.