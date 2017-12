Special By By Markos Papadatos 8 hours ago in Music East Rutherford - On December 24, Mike DelGuidice performed the national anthem at 1 p.m. at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Despite the chilly weather, DelGuidice's powerful voice captivated the stadium, where he left the spectators and players in awe of his raw, natural talent. Seeing him perform live, even just for the national anthem, is worth the road trip to New Jersey alone. Most recently, on December 20, Mike DelGuidice performed with Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden, and that show garnered a glowing review from Aside from being the guitar player and background vocalist of Billy Joel in his live band, DelGuidice also fronts the Billy Joel tribute band This was for the New York Jets vs. Los Angeles Chargers football game that took place on Christmas Eve. DelGuidice, who sported his green New York Jets sweatshirt, was introduced as "recording artist and Billy Joel band member Michael DelGuidice." He delivered a bold and soaring a cappella version of "The Star-Spangled Banner." One of the highlight moments was when the fireworks erupted, as he belted out the lyrics "And the rocket's red glare, the bombs bursting in air."Despite the chilly weather, DelGuidice's powerful voice captivated the stadium, where he left the spectators and players in awe of his raw, natural talent. Seeing him perform live, even just for the national anthem, is worth the road trip to New Jersey alone.Most recently, on December 20, Mike DelGuidice performed with Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden, and that show garnered a glowing review from Digital Journal . Joel performed his classic hits, as well as Christmas songs, and he brought fellow rock star Steve Miller on stage with him.Aside from being the guitar player and background vocalist of Billy Joel in his live band, DelGuidice also fronts the Billy Joel tribute band Big Shot , which performs regularly on Long Island. To learn more about Mike DelGuidice and his touring schedule, check out his official website More about Mike DelGuidice, Billy joel, New jersey, MetLife stadium Mike DelGuidice Billy joel New jersey MetLife stadium