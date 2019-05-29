Special By By Markos Papadatos 45 mins ago in Music Mike DelGuidice, the lead singer of the Billy Joel tribute band Big Shot and band member of Billy Joel's live band, has released his new music video for his song "Mona Lisa" on May 28. Veteran comedian Kevin James makes a cameo in this music video, which helps elevate it to a higher level. Chuck Kinnane did a solid job directing this video clip, and the audio was produced by Grammy award-winning producer Ben Wisch. "Mona Lisa" is available on The Verdict Overall, Mike DelGuidice charms on his brand new music video for "Mona Lisa." It is great to hear original music from this gifted singer-songwriter and instrumentalist. "Mona Lisa" displays his wide range as a solo recording artist. Billy Joel himself would be proud of this visual. His music video for "Mona Lisa" garners an A+ rating, and hopefully, there will be more solo music from DelGuidice, and music videos in the near future. To learn more about DelGuidice's vocals are rich, rumbling and they truly shine on this love ballad, which is filled with raw emotions. His voice is smooth as silk, and its lyrics are pure poetry. It is a heartfelt song that any woman would want to be serenaded to.Veteran comedian Kevin James makes a cameo in this music video, which helps elevate it to a higher level.Chuck Kinnane did a solid job directing this video clip, and the audio was produced by Grammy award-winning producer Ben Wisch."Mona Lisa" is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, Mike DelGuidice charms on his brand new music video for "Mona Lisa." It is great to hear original music from this gifted singer-songwriter and instrumentalist. "Mona Lisa" displays his wide range as a solo recording artist. Billy Joel himself would be proud of this visual.His music video for "Mona Lisa" garners an A+ rating, and hopefully, there will be more solo music from DelGuidice, and music videos in the near future.To learn more about Mike DelGuidice and his music, check out his official website and his Facebook page More about Mike DelGuidice, Kevin James, Mona lisa, Billy joel Mike DelGuidice Kevin James Mona lisa Billy joel