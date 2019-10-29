Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country star Michael Ray released his emotional music video for "Her World or Mine," which will leave his fans and listeners in goosebumps. What helped Ray during those difficult times was the support from his grandparents, especially his grandfather who got him into country music and taught him how to play guitar. As a result, music became Ray's catharsis and escape in life. Ray is touring as part of the "CMT On Tour Presents: Michael Ray's Nineteen Tour." On December 5, he will be performing at Gramercy Theatre in New York City, and on the following day, December 6, he will be headlining Starland Ballroom in New Jersey. "Her World or Mine" is available on The Verdict Overall, Michael Ray melts hearts with his new music video for his single "Her World or Mine." It is perhaps his most compelling and impactful song to date, and it garners an A rating. To learn more about country singer-songwriter Michael Ray and "Her World or Mine," check out his This single is quite poignant since it tells the story of his parent's divorce, as well as all the confusion and melancholy that comes with it. The lyrics will resonate well with anybody whose parents ever got divorced, or simply with anyone that is living with loss. Ray is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and he epitomizes the best that modern country music has to offer: real, moving stories.What helped Ray during those difficult times was the support from his grandparents, especially his grandfather who got him into country music and taught him how to play guitar. As a result, music became Ray's catharsis and escape in life.Ray is touring as part of the "CMT On Tour Presents: Michael Ray's Nineteen Tour." On December 5, he will be performing at Gramercy Theatre in New York City, and on the following day, December 6, he will be headlining Starland Ballroom in New Jersey."Her World or Mine" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify Overall, Michael Ray melts hearts with his new music video for his single "Her World or Mine." It is perhaps his most compelling and impactful song to date, and it garners an A rating.To learn more about country singer-songwriter Michael Ray and "Her World or Mine," check out his official website and Facebook page More about Michael Ray, her world or mine, Country, Video, Single Michael Ray her world or mine Country Video Single