article imageReview: Michael Fairman releases vivacious single 'Can't Let You Go' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Entertainment personality and musician Michael Fairman is back with his brand new single "Can't Let You Go." Digital Journal has the scoop.
This song is the follow-up to his previous single "Thing About Me." He released the new tune independently on July 9, and it encompasses elements of pop and electronic dance music (EDM).
Fairman co-wrote the upbeat song "Can't Let You Go" with Elodie Marquerite Tomlinson and Kyle Mangels.
"Can't Let You Go" is available on Spotify and on iTunes. This song has catchy melodies, a neat summer vibe, and it stands out from a production standpoint.
Fans and listeners that enjoyed "Thing About Me" will find "Can't Let You Go" to be a real treat. It will inspire listeners to get up and dance.
To learn more about Michael Fairman and his new single "Can't Let You Go," follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.
Read More: In April of 2019, Digital Journal chatted with Michael Fairman about his latest endeavors in music.
