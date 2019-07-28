This song is the follow-up to his previous single "Thing About Me
." He released the new tune independently on July 9, and it encompasses elements of pop and electronic dance music (EDM).
Fairman co-wrote the upbeat song "Can't Let You Go" with Elodie Marquerite Tomlinson and Kyle Mangels.
. This song has catchy melodies, a neat summer vibe, and it stands out from a production standpoint.
Fans and listeners that enjoyed "Thing About Me" will find "Can't Let You Go" to be a real treat. It will inspire listeners to get up and dance.
