Review: Michael Fairman releases colorful video for 'Can't Let You Go'

By Markos Papadatos     47 mins ago in Music
Entertainment personality Michael Fairman released a colorful and vibrant music video for his vivacious sophomore single "Can't Let You Go."
While the song deals with loss and love, it has an upbeat melody that will make the listeners get up and dance. For those that enjoyed the song, the music video for "Can't Let You Go" helps elevate it to a higher dimension. It is visually stunning in every way, and it garners two thumbs up. Well done.
Michael Fairman's music videos are a true work of art. The same holds true for his music video for his debut single "Thing About Me."
"Can't Let You Go" earned a positive review from Digital Journal. It is available on such digital providers as Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon Music.
Read More: This journalist chatted with Michael Fairman back in April of 2019.
