article imageReview: Max George tugs at the heartstrings on 'That's Not Me' single Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     31 mins ago in Music
On January 24, British singing sensation Max George (The Wanted fame) released his highly-anticipated single, the polished ballad "That's Not Me."
"That's Not Me" was penned by 10-time Oscar-nominated songwriter Diane Warren, and it was released via George's own record label Silver Max Entertainment. It is a controlled and resonant vocal performance that his fans and listeners will find relatable. Max George's velvet voice is smooth as silk. He is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable, and in the end, George's vulnerability is the listening audience's reward.
George praised Diane Warren for being one of the greatest talents ever in the music business. "When I heard the song I just hoped I could do justice to her work and was genuinely overwhelmed when she told me that she would love me to release it," he remarked.
His new single "That's Not Me" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Max George shines on his new single "That's Not Me," which he sings with maximum soul. One can really hear George's heart on this song, and it is filled with raw emotions. It deserves to be played regularly on the radio airwaves since he exudes a great deal of charm and charisma.
To learn more about Max George and "That's Not Me," check out his official Facebook page and follow him on Twitter.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Max George about his new single "That's Not Me."
Singer-songwriter Max George
Singer-songwriter Max George
Andy Brown
