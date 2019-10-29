Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Max George releases stunning single 'Til I Met You' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     34 mins ago in Music
British singer-songwriter Max George (of The Wanted fame) released his latest pop single "Til I Met You." Digital Journal has the scoop.
George wrote the song along with fellow songwriters Ed Drewett, Steve Mac, and Clarence Coffee Jr. The single was released in mid-September via Humble Angel Records, and it features solid production that is provided by James Reynolds. "Til I Met You" is upbeat, catchy and vivacious, and it has a fun, electro-pop vibe to it. George's vocals on the tune are crisp, rich and sultry.
"Til I Met You" by Max George is available on Amazon Music, Spotify and on Apple Music.
The Verdict
Overall, Max George charms on his latest single "Til I Met You." His velvet voice is smooth as silk, and it will resonate well with his fans and listeners, especially those that enjoy pop and dance music.
George proves that he is one of the most underrated male singer-songwriters in the contemporary pop music scene. "Til I Met You" is worth more than just a passing glance and it garners an A rating. Well done.
To learn more about singing sensation Max George and his new single "Til I Met You," check out his Facebook page, and follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.
More about Max George, til i met you, Single, the wanted, Pop
 
Latest News
Top News
India's IndiGo makes $33bn mega-order of Airbus planes
Bursting at the seams: inside an IS prison in Syria
Nirmal Purja: Nepali climber carving mountaineering history
Jeni Stepanek talks WAFF, Mattie's Peace Day and 'Toast to Peace' Special
Meet Nick Thoman: Olympic gold and silver medalist swimmer Special
Q&A: How AI tech can make humans more emotionally intelligent Special
Colombia's ex-rebels remove mines they left during war
Meet Mark Grossman: Adam Newman on 'The Young and The Restless' Special
Review: Adam Lambert amazing on 'Superpower' (Live Sessions) Special
Op-Ed: Anger and frustration abound as California blackouts continue