article imageReview: Matthew West will melt your heart with new Mother's Day anthem Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Christian music star Matthew West is back stronger than ever with his new Mother's Day anthem "Becoming Me," which will melt your heart.
In "Becoming Me," West pays homage to his wife, as well as his mother, just in time for Mother's Day. It is a track on his latest chart-topping album, All In. The song is comprised of vivid, bittersweet lyrics that are ideal for mothers worldwide.
The song is special for West since he wrote it to tip his hat to his mother and his wife. "I hope this video touches your heart as much as it does mine," the Christian singer-songwriter said.
Ever since its release, both the song and the music video have been well-received, and rightfully so. "Becoming Me" has received support from Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS), as well as Unveiled Wife, and K-LOVE, among other outlets. The video begins with the following inspirational quote from President Lincoln: "All that I am or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother," and that really captures the essence and the theme of the song.
What makes this song even more beautiful is the fact that his daughter, Lulu West, lends her angelic voice on the track.
All In is available on iTunes.
The Verdict
Overall, Matthew West has outdone himself with his gorgeous ballad "Becoming Me." It is an ode to gratitude for motherhood. The song and its music video earn five out of five stars.
To learn more about Christian music sensation Matthew West and his new song "Becoming Me," check out his official website.
