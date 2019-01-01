Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On December 30, rising country artist Matt Williams premiered his live version of "Simple Southern Life" on his YouTube channel. In many ways, he is the Tracy Lawrence of our generation, since his songs are meaningful, heartfelt and not overdone. With a simple piano, Williams is able to wow his listeners and sustain their attention for the entire duration of the tune. "Simple Southern Life" has gone viral on Facebook, and the same should hold true now that he posted it on YouTube. Country listeners and fans can check out Matt Williams' music on The Verdict Overall, To learn more about country sensation He accompanies himself on piano on this poignant song. Williams ' rich, baritone voice is reminiscent of such country crooners as Josh Turner and Tracy Lawrence, and that should be taken as a compliment.In many ways, he is the Tracy Lawrence of our generation, since his songs are meaningful, heartfelt and not overdone. With a simple piano, Williams is able to wow his listeners and sustain their attention for the entire duration of the tune."Simple Southern Life" has gone viral on Facebook, and the same should hold true now that he posted it on YouTube.Country listeners and fans can check out Matt Williams' music on iTunes Overall, Matt Williams shines on "Simple Southern Life." He is an underrated country singer-songwriter that is worthy of more airplay and momentum. His raw, natural talent speaks volumes of his musical abilities, and his songs evoke emotions. Hopefully, 2019 will be the year that he gains the popularity and commercial success that he deserves. "Simple Southern Life" garners an A rating.To learn more about country sensation Matt Williams and "Simple Southern Life," check out his Facebook page , and his official website More about Matt Williams, simple southern life, Country, Singersongwriter Matt Williams simple southern life Country Singersongwriter