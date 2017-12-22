Special By By Markos Papadatos 20 hours ago in Music Singer-songwriter Matt Westin released his new single "Our Redneck of the Woods," independently. Digital Journal has the scoop. Westin is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and his musical influences include such diverse artists as Johnny Cash, Garth Brooks and Frank Sinatra. After he lost his father to leukemia, he decided to pursue music professionally, as his family had encouraged him to do so. He collaborated with acclaimed singer-songwriter and producer, Bryan Cole, and the result was a match made in country music heaven. In "Our Redneck of the Woods," it is evident that Westin has an old soul. The song is a track on his upcoming studio album, Legacy, where he pays homage to his late father. It will be released in January of 2018 via MTS Records. Judging from this lead single, the new CD is off to a great start! The Verdict Overall, To learn more about singer-songwriter Matt Westin and his music, check out his It has a retro, country outlaw vibe to it, which makes it pure bliss. He showcases a great deal of talent, and his music is very promising. The listener can recall a modern day Hank Williams Jr.Westin is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and his musical influences include such diverse artists as Johnny Cash, Garth Brooks and Frank Sinatra. After he lost his father to leukemia, he decided to pursue music professionally, as his family had encouraged him to do so.He collaborated with acclaimed singer-songwriter and producer, Bryan Cole, and the result was a match made in country music heaven. In "Our Redneck of the Woods," it is evident that Westin has an old soul.The song is a track on his upcoming studio album, Legacy, where he pays homage to his late father. It will be released in January of 2018 via MTS Records. Judging from this lead single, the new CD is off to a great start!Overall, Matt Westin rocks on his new radio single "Our Redneck of the Woods." One can really hear his heart on this song, and it stands out due to its honesty, rawness and authenticity. Westin's music is worth more than just a passing glance. Country radio ought to start playing this song on regular rotation. This song garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.To learn more about singer-songwriter Matt Westin and his music, check out his official website and Facebook page More about Matt Westin, Our Redneck of the Woods, Single, Country Matt Westin Our Redneck of the W... Single Country