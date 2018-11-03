Email
article imageReview: Matt Westin releases flirty 'You Leave Me No Choice' lyric video Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     41 mins ago in Music
Rising country sensation Matt Westin has released his flirty new lyric video for his latest single "You Leave Me No Choice."
Westin's baritone vocals on "You Leave Me No Choice" are reminiscent such country artists as Chris Young meets Michael Ray. It is the quintessential country love song and his lovey-dovey lyric video is a great deal of fun. His male fans and listeners can relate to its sweet message.
The song is the opening track on his critically-acclaimed album, Legacy, which was released earlier in the year via the independent record label MTS Records.
"You Leave Me No Choice" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Matt Westin delivers on his latest lyric video for his single "You Leave Me No Choice." Westin does not disappoint with any new music that he releases. It garners an A- rating. Well done.
Read More: Matt Westin chatted with Digital Journal about his single "Redneck of the Woods" and the digital transformation of the country music industry.
