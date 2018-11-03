Rising country sensation Matt Westin has released his flirty new lyric video for his latest single "You Leave Me No Choice."
Westin's baritone vocals on "You Leave Me No Choice" are reminiscent such country artists as Chris Young meets Michael Ray. It is the quintessential country love song and his lovey-dovey lyric video is a great deal of fun. His male fans and listeners can relate to its sweet message.
The song is the opening track on his critically-acclaimed album, Legacy, which was released earlier in the year via the independent record label MTS Records.
"You Leave Me No Choice" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Matt Westin delivers on his latest lyric video for his single "You Leave Me No Choice." Westin does not disappoint with any new music that he releases. It garners an A- rating. Well done.
