Rising country singer-songwriter Matt Austin is back with his new love ballad "Show Me How to Love You," which was released on August 9.
Austin co-wrote the song with such songwriters as Bart Butler and Aaron Goodvin. His gritty yet rumbling vocals are slightly reminiscent of such country artists as Darius Rucker meets Will Hoge.
"Show Me How to Love You" is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, "Show Me How to Love You" by Matt Austin is a keeper. This love ballad stands out from a lyrical and melodic standpoint.
Austin nails the electric guitar parts, the lyrics are warm and heartfelt, and the melodies are memorable. "Show Me How to Love You" is worth checking out. He consistently proves that he is one of the most underrated artists in the contemporary country music scene. Well done.
For more information on country singer-songwriter Matt Austin and his new single "Show Me How to Love You," check out his official website.