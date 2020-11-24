Email
article imageReview: Matt Austin releases charming 'You're In It' country single Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Country singer-songwriter Matt Austin released his brand new single "You're In It" on November 20. Digital Journal has the scoop.
This song is heartwarming and inspirational since he pens a tune for love. Austin wrote this song with fellow songwriters Spencer Crandall and Nick Alligood, and it will certainly resonate well with country music listeners.
"You're my soulmate, my home days, my one escape from this crazy world that we're living in," Austin sings. He consistently proves that he is one of the most underrated male singer-songwriters in the contemporary country music landscape.
Matt Austin's new single "You're In It" is available on Apple Music, Spotify, and on Amazon. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners two thumbs up.
To learn more about Matt Austin and his music, check out his official website, follow him on Instagram and on his Facebook page.
