article imageReview: Martina McBride honors Loretta Lynn at CMT 'Artists of the Year' Special

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
On October 17, country star Martina McBride honored country queen Loretta Lynn at the 2018 CMT "Artists of the Year" Awards.
During this CMT special, which took place at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Lynn was the recipient of the CMT "Artist of a Lifetime Award." Past recipients have included Merle Haggard, Kenny Rogers, and Shania Twain.
McBride performed the upbeat and sassy "You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)" in her honor. She even dressed in an outfit that resembled something Loretta Lynn would wear at the time. During McBride's tribute, archived videos of Loretta Lynn played in the background on the giant televised screen. McBride's performance of this Loretta Lynn classic was fabulous as always.
It was followed by a duet from Dierks Bentley and Sheryl Crow, where they took on the roles of Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn in
"Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man." "We love you Loretta," Sheryl Crow shouted, following their collaboration.
As Digital Journal reported, McBride is launching the new series Martina's Table on the Food Network next month. She is also releasing her sophomore cookbook, Martina's Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist For Real Life, as well as a new Christmas album, It's The Holiday Season, via BMG.
