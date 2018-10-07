World-renowned German DJ and producer Markus Schulz released his new music video for his latest single "We Are The Light."
Flores' vocals on the track are pristine and pure as the driven snow, coupled by Schulz' marvelous, stirring production. "We Are The Light" is the title cut of his seventh career studio album, which will be released on October 12 via Black Hole Recordings.
Their song's music video was directed by Alex Ceausu, and it was produced by Adina Butar. This visually striking video was filmed in Californian redwoods during the snowy months. It perfectly compliments this uplifting tune.
The track "We Are The Light," featuring Nikki Flores, is available on iTunes and on Amazon.
The Verdict
Overall, it is evident that anything Markus Schulz touches turns to gold. His "We Are The Light" collaboration with Nikki Flores is utterly divine. It is an indication that his upcoming album will be an electronic gem. This track and its music video both garner an A rating.
For more information on Markus Schulz and his new music, visit his official website.