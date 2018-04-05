World renowned German DJ and producer Markus Schulz collaborated with trance vocal queen Emma Hewitt on "Safe from Harm."
It is one of those collaborations that will simply blow away the minds of any electronic music listener. Emma Hewitt's breathy vocals are simply ethereal, and they compliment Schulz' solid production quite well. The production is comprised of diffused piano, a killer drop, and vertically inclined synths.
"This is a collaboration that has been a long time in the making," Schulz said. This marked his first-ever collaboration with Emma Hewitt, but hopefully, not their last.
"Safe From Harm" is available on iTunes.
The Verdict
Overall, Markus Schulz and Emma Hewitt are divine on their new trance single "Safe from Harm." This collaboration is a match made in electronic music heaven, and it earns an A rating.
