Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Country singer-songwriter Mark Wayne Glasmire released his new studio album "Can't Be Denied," which was co-produced by Glasmire and John Albani. "Without You" is another soothing ballad on the collection, and equally bittersweet is "Alysia." Glasmire picks up the pace with the refreshing "Feel Your Love," and he tugs at the heart on the moving "Gone Too Soon." After the upbeat, spitfire tune "Deep Inside My Heart," the album concludes with the witty and sassy "Out of the Frying Pan" and the beautiful acoustic ballad "Thru My Eyes." Can't Be Denied is available on The Verdict Overall, Mark Wayne Glasmire delights on his new album Can't Be Denied, as he displays his sharp storytelling abilities. His rich, rumbling voice is a breath of fresh air. There is a great deal of variety on this musical project, which makes it difficult to select a personal favorite recording. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. To learn more about singer-songwriter Mark Wayne Glasmire and his latest studio offering, Can't Be Denied, check out his A native of Pennsylvania, Glasmire either wrote or co-wrote all 12 tracks on this collection. His album opens with the mid-tempo acoustic tune "I've Got a Feeling," and it is followed by "Those Nights," which deals with the importance of a loved one's support as one aims for the stars, and the addicting title cut "Can't Be Denied," whose lyrics are pure poetry."Without You" is another soothing ballad on the collection, and equally bittersweet is "Alysia." Glasmire picks up the pace with the refreshing "Feel Your Love," and he tugs at the heart on the moving "Gone Too Soon."After the upbeat, spitfire tune "Deep Inside My Heart," the album concludes with the witty and sassy "Out of the Frying Pan" and the beautiful acoustic ballad "Thru My Eyes."Can't Be Denied is available on iTunes and on Spotify Overall, Mark Wayne Glasmire delights on his new album Can't Be Denied, as he displays his sharp storytelling abilities. His rich, rumbling voice is a breath of fresh air. There is a great deal of variety on this musical project, which makes it difficult to select a personal favorite recording. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.To learn more about singer-songwriter Mark Wayne Glasmire and his latest studio offering, Can't Be Denied, check out his official homepage More about Mark Wayne Glasmire, Can't Be Denied, Country, Album Mark Wayne Glasmire Can t Be Denied Country Album