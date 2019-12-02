Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music The Mark O'Connor Band released their new bluegrass album "A Musical Legacy" on November 29, which is a true family affair. Digital Journal has the scoop. It opens with "Emily's Reel," which instantly lures listeners in this musical effort, and it is followed by the infectious "Gold Rush." They slow down the pace on "Blue Moon of Kentucky," as they allow the lyrics to shine. Other gems include "Butterfly's Day Out," "Coming Home," as well as the sassy "Little Maggie," and the uptempo "Ruby, Are You Mad at Your Man," which even includes yodeling. After "A Bowl of Bula," it closes with "It's In My Blood," where they join forces with Zac Brown of the Grammy award-winning Zac Brown Band, and on a fitting note with the fiddle-driven "Casino," which features angelic vocals. A Musical Legacy is available on The Verdict Overall, A Musical Legacy is a pleasant studio offering by the Mark O'Connor Band, and there is something in it for everyone. It is a must for fans of country and bluegrass music. It garners an A rating. To learn more about their tour dates, check out their This collection features O'Connor's wife, Maggie, his son, Forrest, and daughter-in-law, Kate Lee. He is celebrating 45 years as a recording artist with 45 feature releases; moreover, Mark O'Connor is a bandleader and producer, focuses this release on mostly live recordings consisting of 16 tracks and 70 minutes of playing time.It opens with "Emily's Reel," which instantly lures listeners in this musical effort, and it is followed by the infectious "Gold Rush." They slow down the pace on "Blue Moon of Kentucky," as they allow the lyrics to shine. Other gems include "Butterfly's Day Out," "Coming Home," as well as the sassy "Little Maggie," and the uptempo "Ruby, Are You Mad at Your Man," which even includes yodeling.After "A Bowl of Bula," it closes with "It's In My Blood," where they join forces with Zac Brown of the Grammy award-winning Zac Brown Band, and on a fitting note with the fiddle-driven "Casino," which features angelic vocals.A Musical Legacy is available on Apple Music Amazon Music , and on Spotify Overall, A Musical Legacy is a pleasant studio offering by the Mark O'Connor Band, and there is something in it for everyone. It is a must for fans of country and bluegrass music. It garners an A rating.To learn more about their tour dates, check out their official Mark O'Connor website More about Mark O'Connor Band, bluegrass, Album, a musical legacy Mark O Connor Band bluegrass Album a musical legacy