Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Mandy Barnett amazing on Skeeter Davis' 'The End of the World' Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On October 18, acclaimed singer Mandy Barnett released her own version of the Skeeter Davis classic "The End of the World."
She takes her fans and listeners on a trip down memory lane with her distinct version of Skeeter Davis' 1963 crossover hit single "The End of the World." It is evident that Barnett has one of the most controlled and trained voices in the contemporary music scene, and she is able to breathe fresh life into this classic, where she truly makes it her own. Most importantly, she proves that she is a song stylist.
This song was produced by veteran producer Fred Mollin, and it was released on the new record label, Melody Place; moreover, it is distributed by BMG.
Mandy Barnett's "The End of the World" is available on Apple Music, Spotify and on Amazon Music.
The Verdict
Overall, Mandy Barnett delivers on "The End of the World." Grab a bottle of wine and let Barnett lure you in. It is a beautiful and fitting tribute to the late but great Skeeter Davis. Barnett's rendition is resonant, nostalgic and refreshing and it garners an A rating. It transports listeners to different realms.
To learn more about Mandy Barnett, check out her official homepage.
More about Mandy Barnett, the end of the world, skeeter davis
 
Latest News
Top News
In Iraq refuge, Syrian Kurds curse Trump and Erdogan
Mali president on the ropes as jihadist revolt mounts
Russian forces head for Syrian-Turkish border in blow to Kurds
Op-Ed: Warren Zevon missing from 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ballot
Trump feud with California attacks Cap and Trade deal with Quebec
'Days of Our Lives' actor John Clarke passes away at 88
Facebook's Zuckerberg open to scaling back Libra plan
Q&A: Why no one wants to play with Facebook’s Libra Special
Russia-Turkey deal shatters Syria Kurd dreams of self-rule
UK murder probe as 39 dead found in truck from Bulgaria