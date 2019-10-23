She takes her fans and listeners on a trip down memory lane with her distinct version of Skeeter Davis' 1963 crossover hit single "The End of the World." It is evident that Barnett has one of the most controlled and trained voices in the contemporary music scene, and she is able to breathe fresh life into this classic, where she truly makes it her own. Most importantly, she proves that she is a song stylist.
This song was produced by veteran producer Fred Mollin
, and it was released on the new record label, Melody Place
; moreover, it is distributed by BMG.
The Verdict
Overall, Mandy Barnett delivers on "The End of the World." Grab a bottle of wine and let Barnett lure you in. It is a beautiful and fitting tribute to the late but great Skeeter Davis. Barnett's rendition is resonant, nostalgic and refreshing and it garners an A rating. It transports listeners to different realms.
