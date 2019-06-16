Email
article imageReview: Madonna releases stunning new pop album 'Madame X' Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On June 14, the perennial "Queen of Pop" Madonna released her latest studio offering, the highly-anticipated "Madame X."
The deluxe version of the album opens with "Medellín," her catchy collaboration with Maluma, and it is followed by the crisp downtempo tune "Dark Ballet," as well as the hypnotic "God Control."
"Future" with Quavo is more nonchalant and mellow, and it immediately breaks into "Batuka" and the unflinching "Killers Who Are Partying." "Extreme Occident" is a piano-driven ballad and "Come Alive" is indeed vibrant and refreshing.
Malume is featured yet again on this album with "Bitch I'm Loca," while Brazilian music sensation Anitta collaborates with the pop queen on "Faz Gostoso."
After the upbeat and smooth "I Don't Search I Find," it closes with "Looking for Mercy" and on an uplifting note with the inspirational "I Rise."
Madame X is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Madonna delivers on her new studio album, Madame X, which she manages to keep fresh and exciting. It is comprised of multiple neat multicultural sounds, which makes it even more appealing and diverse for her listening audience. Madame X garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.
To learn more about Madonna and her new album Madame X, check out her official website.
More about Madonna, Madame X, Pop, Queen
 
