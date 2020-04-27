Special By By Markos Papadatos 42 mins ago in Music Country sensations Madonna Nash and Chris Cole join forced on "Last Hangover" and the result is magical. Digital Journal has the scoop. This collaboration is a match made in country music heaven, and most importantly, it's country as grits. Hopefully, there will be many more collaborations from these artists in the future. They put the vast majority of the artists played on country radio stations to shame. The Verdict Overall, Madonna Nash showcases her crisp, crystalline voice on "Last Hangover," coupled by Chris Cole's rich, baritone vocals. Monica Jane proves to be one of music's best-kept secrets lending her backing vocals in "Last Hangover," and now the secret is out. All three of these aforementioned musicians are very underrated in the contemporary music scene. Grab some booze (whether it's beer, wine, or a nonalcoholic beverage) and allow Nash and Cole to lure you in. "Last Hangover" garners two giant thumbs up. To learn more about Madonna Nash and her music, check out her official For more information on Chris Cole and his music, visit his "Last Hangover" was penned by Chris Cole and Madonna Nash, and in the following video that was posted on YouTube, Cole also accompanies himself on acoustic guitar. Monica Jane on harmony and background vocals helps elevate the song to a higher level. Their vocals blend well together and they produce one true musical event.This collaboration is a match made in country music heaven, and most importantly, it's country as grits. Hopefully, there will be many more collaborations from these artists in the future. They put the vast majority of the artists played on country radio stations to shame.Overall, Madonna Nash showcases her crisp, crystalline voice on "Last Hangover," coupled by Chris Cole's rich, baritone vocals. Monica Jane proves to be one of music's best-kept secrets lending her backing vocals in "Last Hangover," and now the secret is out. All three of these aforementioned musicians are very underrated in the contemporary music scene. Grab some booze (whether it's beer, wine, or a nonalcoholic beverage) and allow Nash and Cole to lure you in. "Last Hangover" garners two giant thumbs up.To learn more about Madonna Nash and her music, check out her official Facebook page For more information on Chris Cole and his music, visit his official homepage More about Madonna Nash, last hangover, chris cole, Country Madonna Nash last hangover chris cole Country