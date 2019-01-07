Email
article imageReview: Lost Kings release infectious new electronic EP 'Paper Crowns' Special

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
American electronic duo Lost Kings released their new EP, "Paper Crowns," on January 4, 2019, via Distruptor Records/RCA Records.
Their refreshing four-track EP opens on a catchy note with "Don't Kill My High,' where they collaborate with rapper Wiz Khalifa and Social House. It is followed by the youthful yet melodic "When We Were Young," which features the crisp, pristine voice of singer-songwriter Norma Jean Martine.
Equally glorious is "Stuck," which features the crystalline vocals of Swedish songstress Tove Styrke, and it has a liberating vibe to it. The EP closes with the laid-back and nonchalant tune "Drunk as Hell," where they leave their listeners yearning for more.
Lost Kings' new Paper Crowns EP is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
On January 25, 2019, Lost Kings will be performing at the Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, New York.
The Verdict
Overall, Lost Kinds deliver on their Paper Crowns EP. All four tracks on here are superb, and their production is top-notch. One could never go wrong listening to Lost Kings. They are certainly one of the most underrated musical acts in the contemporary electronic dance music scene. Paper Crowns garners an A rating.
To learn more about Lost Kings, their new EP and their show dates, check out their official website.
More about Lost Kings, paper crowns, Ep, Dance, Electronic
 
