Lost Frequencies is back with his first-ever in-studio video, where he walks electronic fans and listeners through the remix of "Guinea Pig."

Thanks to the help of modern technology, Lost Frequencies is showcasing his prowess as an electronic music producer and DJ on the remix of "Guinea Pig," which is originally from the Belgian indie pop band Girls in Hawaii. Lost Frequencies truly guides the fans and listeners in the remixing process, thus immersing them as part of his musical world.

The video started out with the musician working with the original track and explained everything, step by step, in how it evolved into the completed remix. This video is ideal for beginner, intermediate and advanced producers and DJs.

The remix of "Guinea Pig" by Lost Frequencies is available on Spotify.

The Verdict

Overall, the remix of Lost Frequencies' "Guinea Pig," that is originally sung by Girls in Hawaii, is quite impressive, and a great deal of fun. This neat remix garners an A rating, and at the same time, it introduces fans and listeners to the original recording and the music of the group Girls in Hawaii.

To learn more about Lost Frequencies and his music, check out his official website.