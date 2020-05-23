Loreno Mayer and Quizzow release their new track "Who You Are," where they join forces with Enya Angel. Digital Journal has the scoop.
"Who You Are" was released on Enhanced Music, which is one of the biggest record labels in the electronic music scene. It has already received support by Andrew Rayel, Kryder, Alexander Popov, and Shane54, among other DJs and electronic producers.
Vocal sensation Enya Angel allows her crisp and crystalline voice to shine on "Who You Are," and the production by Loreno Mayer and Quizzow is quite remarkable. Definitely a future banger for dance-floors and electronic music festivals once nightclubs start opening up again.
"Who You Are" is available on such digital service providers as Apple Music and Spotify.
The VerdictLoreno Mayer and Quizzow never disappoint. Each time they get together, they produce musical magic. "Who You Are" is no different. It is a gorgeous melody that is worthy of the repeat button. "Who You Are" garners two thumbs up.
To learn more about Loreno Mayer and his new music, visit his official Facebook page.