On September 27, Long Island singing sensation Lisa Polizzi performed at It's About Time Cocktail Lounge in Farmingdale, New York. Polizzi allowed her rich, husky and powerhouse voice to shine. She nailed the classic Queen tune "Bohemian Rhapsody" and immediately broke into a cover of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow," where the people were singing along with her. She went on to dedicate "Zombie" by the late Dolores O'Riordan and The Cranberries to this journalist, which is his personal favorite song from the '90s musical era. She also tipped her hat to Pink with "Trouble." Polizzi was able to get her dancing shoes on with such throwbacks as "Turn the Beat Around" by Gloria Estefan and "I Will Survive" by Gloria Estefan. She also paid homage to the late but great Selena with "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom." While in a disco mood, Polizzi also sang Alicia Bridges' "I Love the Nightlife," which was an added treat. She also threw some country in the mix with Dolly Parton's "Jolene." It was great to hear Polizzi sing the original song "No Meds for a Broken Heart," which was written by songwriter Connie Cassell Tuck, who was named "Songwriter of the Year" at the 2019 Josie Music Awards. The Verdict Overall, Lisa Polizzi is one of the most talented and versatile artists in the contemporary Long Island music scene. She can sing any genre of music and make it sound incredible. It's About Time Cocktail Lounge provided a warm, intimate and friendly setting for Polizzi to showcase her dynamic voice. Her solo show last night at It's About Time Cocktail Lounge in the heart of Farmingdale garnered an A rating. She deserves to be nominated for multiple "Best of Long Island" and "Josie" Awards since Polizzi is the epitome of real, natural talent. Well done. To learn more about Lisa Polizzi and her music, check out her Facebook page