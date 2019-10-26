Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On October 25, platinum-selling singer-songwriter Liam Payne (who catapulted to global fame with One Direction years back) released "All I Want (For Christmas)." "All I Want (For Christmas)" was co-penned by Phil Cook, James Newman, and Sam Preston; moreover, it was recorded in London. This tune is featured on his forthcoming breakthrough solo album, LP1, which will be released on December 6. This CD will feature Payne's previous smash singles as well as new original music. The Verdict Overall, Liam Payne shines on "All I Want (For Christmas)." His voice is smooth as silk, and he is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. It will certainly put his fans and listeners in the holiday spirit as they will be drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions. It is heartwarming and nostalgic; moreover, it garners an A rating. "All I Want (For Christmas)" is available on To learn more about Liam Payne and "All I Want (For Christmas)," check out his This marked his first-ever solo Christmas song. It is a piano-driven ballad that is honest and soothing. The lyrics are warm and compelling as they pain a vivid picture of a romance that is rekindled over the Christmas holiday. He maintains solid control over his resonant velvet vocals."All I Want (For Christmas)" was co-penned by Phil Cook, James Newman, and Sam Preston; moreover, it was recorded in London. This tune is featured on his forthcoming breakthrough solo album, LP1, which will be released on December 6. This CD will feature Payne's previous smash singles as well as new original music.Overall, Liam Payne shines on "All I Want (For Christmas)." His voice is smooth as silk, and he is not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. It will certainly put his fans and listeners in the holiday spirit as they will be drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions. It is heartwarming and nostalgic; moreover, it garners an A rating."All I Want (For Christmas)" is available on Apple Music and on Spotify To learn more about Liam Payne and "All I Want (For Christmas)," check out his official homepage and his Facebook page More about Liam payne, all i want for christmas, Singersongwriter, One direction Liam payne all i want for chris... Singersongwriter One direction