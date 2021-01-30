Special By By Markos Papadatos 32 mins ago in Music On January 29, the rock group Levara released their new music video for their soaring single "Automatic." Digital Journal has the scoop. Their song's music video may be seen below. It was directed by Jake Hays and Olivia DeLaurentis of Hellbent Creative. Levara is made up of Jules Galli on lead vocals, Trev Lukather on guitars, and Josh Devine on the drums. "Automatic" by Levara is available on The Verdict Overall, Levara rocks on their refreshing new single "Automatic." It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great things to come from this talented and badass rock band in the future. Well done. To learn more about Levara and their new sisingle "Auomatic," check out their Levara releases 'Automatic' Levara "Automatic" has a catchy beat and melody to it, coupled with a retro vibe. It is a track from their forthcoming self-titled debut album, which will be released on May 14 via Mascot Records.Their song's music video may be seen below. It was directed by Jake Hays and Olivia DeLaurentis of Hellbent Creative. Scout Taylor Compton makes a cameo in the video, which is an added treat.Levara is made up of Jules Galli on lead vocals, Trev Lukather on guitars, and Josh Devine on the drums."Automatic" by Levara is available on Apple Music Amazon Music , and Spotify Overall, Levara rocks on their refreshing new single "Automatic." It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great things to come from this talented and badass rock band in the future. Well done.To learn more about Levara and their new sisingle "Auomatic," check out their official website Facebook page , and follow them on Instagram More about Levara, Automatic, Single, Video Levara Automatic Single Video