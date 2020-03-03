Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Platinum-selling singer-songwriter Leigh Nash of Sixpence None The Richer fame released her stunning new EP "Get Happy." Equally remarkable is the atmospheric "My Love My Drug," and "Don't Let Me Die in Dallas" is another homage to her father that was written with Tom Douglas (who has written songs for such country queens as Martina McBride and Miranda Lambert). It closes on an exhilarating note with the sultry "Get Happy." Get Happy is available on The Verdict Overall, Leigh Nash shines on her latest musical effort, Get Happy. There are no filler tracks on this six-track studio offering. With her heavenly and resonant new version of "Kiss Me," it is evident that Nash only gets better with age and experience. The two new songs "Something Worth Leaving Behind" and "Get Happy" are worth the price of this EP alone. It garners an A rating. To learn more about Leigh Nash and her new music, check out her The EP opens with the crisp "God Gave Me Horses," which was written with Connie Harrington, and it is followed by the 20th anniversary version of her smash Sixpence None the Richer single "Kiss Me," which is simply glorious, and worthy of the repeat button. The expressive "Something Worth Leaving Behind" is a fitting tribute to her late father and his guitar.Equally remarkable is the atmospheric "My Love My Drug," and "Don't Let Me Die in Dallas" is another homage to her father that was written with Tom Douglas (who has written songs for such country queens as Martina McBride and Miranda Lambert). It closes on an exhilarating note with the sultry "Get Happy."Get Happy is available on Apple Music Amazon Music , and on Spotify Overall, Leigh Nash shines on her latest musical effort, Get Happy. There are no filler tracks on this six-track studio offering. With her heavenly and resonant new version of "Kiss Me," it is evident that Nash only gets better with age and experience. The two new songs "Something Worth Leaving Behind" and "Get Happy" are worth the price of this EP alone. It garners an A rating.To learn more about Leigh Nash and her new music, check out her official website More about Leigh Nash, kiss me, Ep, Get Happy Leigh Nash kiss me Ep Get Happy