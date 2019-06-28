Email
article imageReview: Lauren Davidson gets the country party started at The Paramount Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Huntington - On June 27, rising country singer-songwriter Lauren Davidson performed at The Paramount in Huntington, where she opened for The Marshall Tucker Band.
Davidson kicked off her set with "Soaking Up Every Second," which is a brand new tune, and she subsequently greeted the Long Island audience. She underscored her excitement to be performing at The Paramount, and to be opening for The Marshall Tucker Band.
She immediately broke into "Pouring Rain" and she showed off her powerhouse pipes as she belted out "Come Together" and Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love." Davidson's dynamic vocals were reminiscent of Kelly Clarkson meets the sassiness of Miranda Lambert.
Equally impressive were "To The Moon and Back" and "Sometimes." Davidson closed with "Live Laugh Love" and on a liberating note with the spitfire "I'll Drink to That." The control she maintained over her voice throughout the evening was incredible, and she was able to display her wide range as a vocalist and instrumentalist, where she played acoustic guitar for the Huntington crowd.
An added treat was hearing her powerhouse interpretation of "Sweet Child O' Mine," which would have made Guns N' Roses and Sheryl Crow proud.
Her music is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Lauren Davidson and her talented band members rocked The Paramount in Huntington in the best country was possible. She proved that she is one of the most underrated female artists in the New York and New Jersey music scene, and her original music deserves to be played on the radio airwaves. Davidson is the real deal and epitomizes the best of urban country music. Her live set at The Paramount garnered two giant thumbs up.
To learn more about Lauren Davidson and her music, check out her official website.
More about lauren davidson, the paramount, Country, Singersongwriter
 
