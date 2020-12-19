Rising country artist Kylie Morgan puts fans in the holiday spirit with a distinct version of "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Morgan accompanies herself on acoustic guitar, and she showcases her crisp vocals on "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus." Hearing this refreshing version is a pleasant treat during these trying times. Well done.
This past summer, Digital Journal proclaimed Morgan as the "One to Watch in Country Music." Last month, she was selected as part of VEVO's 2021 "DSCVR Artists to Watch."
Her vivacious country single "Break Things" also earned a glowing review.
To learn more about Kylie Morgan and her music, click here, and follow her on Instagram.