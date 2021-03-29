Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music English producer, DJ, and remixer Kryder released the soaring first volume of "Metaverse." Digital Journal has the scoop. Some of the highlight tunes include Kryder & Mark Roma's enthralling "Pleasure Or Pain," Kryder & Asymptone's "Crashing Down," Lohrasp Kansara's "I Can't Tell You" and the closing track "Breakthrough" with Stevie Krash, Kremerk & Versus featuring Nino Lucarelli, where Kryder leaves fans and listeners wanting to hear more. He acknowledged that the first volume of Metaverse. Kryder describes it as "a journey through my love of dance music," which encompasses a range of club, tech, and progressive music; moreover, it features some of his favorite up-and-coming producers and electronic artists. The first volume of Kryder Presents Metaverse is available by Kryder Presents Metaverse Volume 1 garners two thumbs up, and it makes fans anxiously await for Metaverse Volume 2. To learn more about Kryder and his new music, check out his Kryder releases 'Metaverse' Volume 1 Stark Profiles PR Kryder serves as the owner of Kryteria Records. This collection is comprised of 16 distinct tracks, coupled with a virtual reality experience. It is upbeat and nonchalant with a euphoric vibe to it, which is certainly worth checking out.Some of the highlight tunes include Kryder & Mark Roma's enthralling "Pleasure Or Pain," Kryder & Asymptone's "Crashing Down," Lohrasp Kansara's "I Can't Tell You" and the closing track "Breakthrough" with Stevie Krash, Kremerk & Versus featuring Nino Lucarelli, where Kryder leaves fans and listeners wanting to hear more.He acknowledged that the first volume of Metaverse. Kryder describes it as "a journey through my love of dance music," which encompasses a range of club, tech, and progressive music; moreover, it features some of his favorite up-and-coming producers and electronic artists.The first volume of Kryder Presents Metaverse is available by clicking here . There is something in it for everybody, and it is a must for electronic fans and listeners.Kryder Presents Metaverse Volume 1 garners two thumbs up, and it makes fans anxiously await for Metaverse Volume 2.To learn more about Kryder and his new music, check out his Facebook page , and follow him on Instagram and Twitter More about Kryder, Metaverse, Producer, DJ, remixer Kryder Metaverse Producer DJ remixer