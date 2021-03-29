Kryder serves as the owner of Kryteria Records. This collection is comprised of 16 distinct tracks, coupled with a virtual reality experience. It is upbeat and nonchalant with a euphoric vibe to it, which is certainly worth checking out.
Some of the highlight tunes include Kryder & Mark Roma's enthralling "Pleasure Or Pain," Kryder & Asymptone's "Crashing Down," Lohrasp Kansara's "I Can't Tell You" and the closing track "Breakthrough" with Stevie Krash, Kremerk & Versus featuring Nino Lucarelli, where Kryder leaves fans and listeners wanting to hear more.
He acknowledged that the first volume of Metaverse
. Kryder describes it as "a journey through my love of dance music," which encompasses a range of club, tech, and progressive music; moreover, it features some of his favorite up-and-coming producers and electronic artists.
The first volume of Kryder Presents Metaverse
is available by clicking here
. There is something in it for everybody, and it is a must for electronic fans and listeners.
Kryder Presents Metaverse
Volume 1 garners two thumbs up, and it makes fans anxiously await for Metaverse
Volume 2.
To learn more about Kryder and his new music, check out his Facebook page
, and follow him on Instagram
and Twitter
.
Kryder releases 'Metaverse' Volume 1
Stark Profiles PR