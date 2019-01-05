Las Vegas
Jonathan Davis, the lead singer of Korn, has collaborated with world-renowned magician Criss Angel on the new "Mindfreak" music video.
Criss Angel directed the new music video, and he does a solid job tormenting the Korn frontman. In this video clip, Angel stars as his alter ego "Xristos," as Davis' song "Basic Needs," from his debut solo album Black Labyrinth, is playing in the background.
Starting on December 19, 2018, Angel began his new "Mindfreak" residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, after finishing up his 10-year residency at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.
The Verdict
Overall, this new music video is a noteworthy collaboration between Korn's Jonathan Davis and Criss Angel. It is recommended for fans of both entertainers, as long as they are not squeamish. It garners two thumbs up.
To learn more about illusionist and magician Criss Angel, check out his official homepage.