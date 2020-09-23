Email
Review: KOOLKID releases refreshing single 'Only You Now'

By Markos Papadatos     48 mins ago in Music
KOOLKID (Ryan Lawrie of "X Factor UK" fame) released his new radio single "Only You Now." Digital Journal has the scoop.
"Only You Now" is the latest radio single from this talented Scottish singer-songwriter. It is mid-tempo, refreshing and a great of fun. The track was produced by Lewis Gardener, who is formerly of Prides.
His vocals are rich, crisp, and rumbling; moreover, it has a soothing vibe to it. He has a voice that is smooth as silk. There is something in this song for everybody. It garners two thumbs up.
"Only You Now" by KOOLKID is available on Apple Music, Spotify and on Amazon Music.
To learn more about KOOLKID and his new music, follow him on Facebook and on Twitter.
