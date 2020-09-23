KOOLKID (Ryan Lawrie of "X Factor UK" fame) released his new radio single "Only You Now." Digital Journal has the scoop.
"Only You Now" is the latest radio single from this talented Scottish singer-songwriter. It is mid-tempo, refreshing and a great of fun. The track was produced by Lewis Gardener, who is formerly of Prides.
His vocals are rich, crisp, and rumbling; moreover, it has a soothing vibe to it. He has a voice that is smooth as silk. There is something in this song for everybody. It garners two thumbs up.
ONLY YOU NOW IS OUT AT MIDNIGHT😆😆💜PRESAVE: H3dsHSWGFF