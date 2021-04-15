Special By By Markos Papadatos 52 mins ago in Music Toronto-based singer-songwriter KIIA charms on his new single "King of the Night," which will officially be released on April 23. Digital Journal has the scoop. KIIA turned the hurt derived from the loss from his friend's death into music and he penned "King of the Night," which seemed like a cathartic process. It tells the sad story of who Danni was and his senseless loss due to the overwhelming gun violence problem in our society. Many fans and listeners will find it poignant, compelling, and relatable. KIIA allows his rich, resonant voice to shine, and he is not afraid to showcase his rawness and honesty on this tune. The song has a haunting and stirring vibe to it, and one can hear KIIA's heart on this track. "King of the Night" by KIIA is available for pre-order on digital service providers by To learn more about singer-songwriter KIIA and his new music, check out his KIIA Nick Merzetti This song is quite melancholic since it is dedicated to his best friend, Danni Homayouni, who was affectionately known as "DanniBoy," who was violently killed as a victim of gun violence.KIIA turned the hurt derived from the loss from his friend's death into music and he penned "King of the Night," which seemed like a cathartic process. It tells the sad story of who Danni was and his senseless loss due to the overwhelming gun violence problem in our society.Many fans and listeners will find it poignant, compelling, and relatable. KIIA allows his rich, resonant voice to shine, and he is not afraid to showcase his rawness and honesty on this tune. The song has a haunting and stirring vibe to it, and one can hear KIIA's heart on this track."King of the Night" by KIIA is available for pre-order on digital service providers by clicking here . It is safe to say that KIIA's late friend would have been touched by this fitting tribute to him through music, and many other people that listen to it will be impacted on an emotional level. "King of the Night" garners two thumbs up.To learn more about singer-songwriter KIIA and his new music, check out his Facebook page , and follow him on Instagram and Twitter More about king of the night, Single, Singersongwriter, KIIA king of the night Single Singersongwriter KIIA