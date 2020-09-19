Special By By Markos Papadatos 41 mins ago in Music Singer-songwriter Kelly Lang has released her latest studio offering, the highly-anticipated "Old Soul," where she pays a moving homage to some of her favorite recordings. "Me and Mr. Jones" is smooth and jazzy, while she picks up the pace with "Your Love is Lifting me Higher." The piano-laden ballad "Get Here" is filled with raw emotions and her version of The Police's "Every Breath You Take" is quite stunning and catchy. Her take on "Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You" is crisp and soulful. She tips her hat to the Righteous Brothers with an elegant rendition of "You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling." T.G. Sheppard joins her on "Quando, Quando, Quando," which is a musical event. After the harking and bluesy "At This Moment," the collection closes with "Easy" and with a stirring version of "All By Myself," where she showcases her dynamic vocal range. Old Soul is available on all digital service providers by The Verdict Overall, Kelly Lang's new album Old Soul is superb from start to finish. Her expressive vocals are crystalline and heavenly, and she proves to be a true song stylist. The listener can recall such powerhouse vocalists as Reba McEntire meets Celine Dion, and that should be taken as a compliment. Old Soul garners five out of five stars, and it is one of the year's best albums. To learn more about Kelly Lang and her new music, check out her Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Kelly Lang about her It opens with a glorious cover of "Drive" by The Cars, and it is followed by the sultry "Let's Stay Together," and "I've Got to Use My Imagination.""Me and Mr. Jones" is smooth and jazzy, while she picks up the pace with "Your Love is Lifting me Higher." The piano-laden ballad "Get Here" is filled with raw emotions and her version of The Police's "Every Breath You Take" is quite stunning and catchy.Her take on "Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You" is crisp and soulful. She tips her hat to the Righteous Brothers with an elegant rendition of "You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling." T.G. Sheppard joins her on "Quando, Quando, Quando," which is a musical event.After the harking and bluesy "At This Moment," the collection closes with "Easy" and with a stirring version of "All By Myself," where she showcases her dynamic vocal range.Old Soul is available on all digital service providers by clicking here Overall, Kelly Lang's new album Old Soul is superb from start to finish. Her expressive vocals are crystalline and heavenly, and she proves to be a true song stylist. The listener can recall such powerhouse vocalists as Reba McEntire meets Celine Dion, and that should be taken as a compliment. Old Soul garners five out of five stars, and it is one of the year's best albums.To learn more about Kelly Lang and her new music, check out her official website and her Facebook page : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Kelly Lang about her Old Soul album. More about Kelly Lang, old soul, Singersongwriter, tg sheppard Kelly Lang old soul Singersongwriter tg sheppard