article imageReview: Keith & Kristyn Getty release glorious 'Evensong' album Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     55 mins ago in Music
Keith & Kristin Getty released their glorious studio album "Evensong — Hymns and Lullabies At the Close of Day." Digital Journal has the scoop.
It opens with the soothing "Hush-a-by (Come Unto Me and Rest)" and it is followed by the refreshing "Sun of My Soul (Shine)" and the gorgeous "Consider the Stars." "Softly and Tenderly / Ashokan Farewell" is a masterclass on angelic harmonies.
"The Lord Is in His Holy Temple" is lyrically, sonically, and vocally beautiful. "My Heart Is Filled with Thankfulness" is an ode to gratitude.
They include an elegant version of "His Eye Is on the Sparrow," while "Is He Worthy?" is simply heavenly. After the poignant ballad "Keep Letting the Light In," it closes with "Abide With Me" and the title track "Evensong," where they leave their listeners yearning for more.
Evensong is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
The Verdict
Overall, Keith & Kristin Getty shine on their latest studio offering Evensong — Hymns and Lullabies At the Close of Day. It is the quintessential album to meditate to, or to listen to for solace and comfort. Kristin Getty's pristine vocals are pure as the driven snow. This collection garners an A rating.
For more information on Keith & Kristyn Getty, check out their Facebook page and their official homepage.
